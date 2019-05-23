Thai court blocks junta nemesis from entering parliament

BANGKOK: Thailand´s constitutional court on Thursday suspended the wildly popular leader of an anti-junta party from parliament a day before it convenes, putting the brakes on his political career as it agreed to hear a case against him.

The dramatic intervention is the latest blow against charismatic billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his youth-oriented Future Forward Party, which stunned the military establishment by securing over six million votes in March 24 elections but has been squeezed by more than a dozen legal cases.

The case moving forward now concerns allegations that he held shares in a media company when he registered to run, in violation of election rules. The court decided to "accept the petition to rule on the case and will notify the accused," it said in a statement, adding his MP status was suspended until the verdict. It did not give a date for the ruling. The leader of Thailand´s third biggest party will now miss the convening of parliament Friday and the vote for a lower house speaker Saturday. But Thanathorn, who exudes celebrity appeal at rallies and on social media, remained defiant in response, calling on Thais to unite to "stop the dictatorship".

"I ask people who love justice to stand up and fight together," he said at his party headquarters, as supporters shouted "Fight Thanathorn!" The vote for the prime minister could take place as early as next week. But the constitutional court, which dissolved another anti-junta party in February, could ban Thanathorn from politics, impose a jail sentence and dissolve Future Forward.