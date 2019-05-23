Peshawar National Games rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games dates have been readjusted to October 26-November 1 instead of October 21 to 27 as was announced earlier.Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has confirmed that dates of the Games have been readjusted.“We have some technical hurdles for which the dates have been readjusted. We want the opening ceremony on weekend and secondly we don’t want the opening ceremony dates to coincide with any other occasion,” he said.POA secretary said that Games dates now have been readjusted from October 26 to November 1.