close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Peshawar National Games rescheduled

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games dates have been readjusted to October 26-November 1 instead of October 21 to 27 as was announced earlier.Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has confirmed that dates of the Games have been readjusted.“We have some technical hurdles for which the dates have been readjusted. We want the opening ceremony on weekend and secondly we don’t want the opening ceremony dates to coincide with any other occasion,” he said.POA secretary said that Games dates now have been readjusted from October 26 to November 1.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports