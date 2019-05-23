‘Industry specific skill councils to help identify job market needs’

Islamabad : The sector skills councils have a major role to play in supporting the development of the technical and vocational education and training sector as envisaged by the government and in helping promote the public-private partnership as laid in National Skills Strategy for All. The industry-specific councils will help identify the requirements of the job market, setting standards, developing curricula, and responding to the changing demands of the industry.

This was said by minister for education & professional training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the launching ceremony of Sector Skills Council in Renewable Energy here.

He highlighted the importance of skills training in Pakistan and said skills development and education is the top priority of the current government.

"Pakistan has huge potential in solar energy and in next 5 to 10 years, solar energy will be affordable and every house will have solar panels installed to meet their energy demands.

“As new technologies emerge, we have to skill more and more youth and most importantly ensure maximum participation of women by providing them the right kind of skills and conducive work environment,” he said.