Pak Women blown away in fifth T20, lose series 3-2

BENONI, South Africa: South Africa had the last laugh against Pakistan, easing to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the fifth and final Women’s Twenty20 International to secure the series 3-2 here at the Willowmoore Park on Thursday.

Pakistan’s batters struggled.

They were restricted to 125-5 after being put in, before Lizelle Lee’s 48-ball 75* and her 120-run unbroken stand with Nadine de Klerk (37* off 31) helped them stroll past the target with 29 balls to spare.

Pakistan lost Umaima Sohail (8) in just the fourth over, and the wickets kept falling every other over thereafter, with the batters unable to convert their starts into bigger scores – four scored in the 20s, with Nida Dar’s 17-ball 28* the highest of the lot.

At the end of the innings, Aliya Riaz was unbeaten on a 30-ball 26*, with Kainat Imtiaz on 14 off 10 balls.However, the 126-run target was no match against the home side, especially given how Lee shot off the blocks.