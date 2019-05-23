Bilawal slams takeover of three Sindh hospitals by federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the taking over of three key hospitals of Sindh by the Federal government and termed it as an attack on provincial autonomy.

“The people of Sindh have invested billions of rupees on revolutionary improvements in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Health of Child Health (NICH) after these hospitals were handed over to the province under the 18th Amendment,” he said in a statement on Thursday.