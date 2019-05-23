close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

PCG foils bid to smuggle 1,750kg hashish

Karachi

The Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid and seized drugs worth millions of rupees.

According to a spokesperson of the PCG, they received information about a bid to smuggle a huge cache of narcotics on Turbat Road, Gawadar, Balochistan. Reacting to the information, PCG officials enhanced checking in the area, and when the officials intercepted a dumper on the Shahjahan check post, 1,750 kilograms of high quality hashish was found.

Officials suspected that the smuggled wanted to smuggle the narcotics out of the country. The value of the hashish was estimated to be $12.25 million in the international market, the spokesperson added. The officials impounded the dumper and initiated an investigation.

