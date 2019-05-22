3 shops sealed for selling adulterated milk in Kohat

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday sealed three milk shops for selling water adulterated milk in Jungalkhel area in Kohat.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Director Operations Kamran Khan said milk samples of 22 shops were analysed in which three results showed water adulteration of up to 25 percent. The official said the milk shops were sealed for constant violation.

He said the remaining 19 samples were up to the standards set by the authority.About sale of milk having harmful chemicals, he said that the officials of the authority along with Livestock Department analysed over 4,800 milk samples in Kohat since March 2018. He said no sample tested positive for such chemicals.

He added the most common adulteration found in these samples was the addition of water or removal of fat.