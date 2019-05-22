809 arrested in Mardan

­MARDAN: The police arrested 809 persons, including proclaimed offenders, accused sheltering and supporting the criminals, and seized huge quantity of weapons during a crackdown against the criminals in the district, a senior police officer said.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday, District Police Officer Muhammad Sajjad Khan said the police conducted several search and strike operations against the criminals across the district under the National Action Plan.

He said that various dens of criminals were raided and 809 persons, including proclaimed offender (POs), were arrested.

The police also seized 280 weapons, including Kalashnikovs, Kalakovs, rifles, guns and pistols and seized 2940 ammunition. The DPO added that the police also arrested several accused for sheltering and supporting criminals.