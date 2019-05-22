close
Thu May 23, 2019
Newsdesk
May 23, 2019

Nida Dar storms into record books

Sports

N
Newsdesk
May 23, 2019

BENONI, South Africa: Pakistan women team’s flamboyant all-rounder Nida Dar stormed into the record books on Wednesday with her 37-ball 75 in the fourth T20i against the South Africa women team in Benoni, Geo News reported.

Nida Dar’s half-century came off 20 deliveries, which is the second fastest ever in this format by any woman cricketer. She was just two deliveries behind the world record of New Zealander Sophie Devine. Nida Dar, nevertheless, is the fastest Asian to do so.

Her individual score of 75 is also the highest by a Pakistani in women’s T20Is. She surpassed her teammate Javeria Khan’s previous record of 74 not-out against Ireland. She also became the third Pakistani woman to complete 1,000 T20I runs. She joins the list alongside Bismah Maroof, the top scorer from the country, and Javeria Khan.

Nida Dar’s innings also included three sixes, which is the most by a Pakistani woman in an international T20 innings. Her brilliant innings helped Pakistan post 172 for 5 against South Africa in 20 overs.

