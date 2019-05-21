Absconder prisoner arrested

BAHAWALPUR: A prisoner booked in several FIRs, managed to escape from court premises of Bahawalpur had been re-arrested from Faisalabad. According to police sources, Sana alias Sani was wanted by Bahawalpur police in several cases. “FIRs of several cases were registered against the suspect,” they said, adding that earlier, the accused was arrested by Bahawalpur police and kept in Central Jail Bahawalpur. The suspect, however, managed to escape from the court premises in Bahawalpur when police brought him from the prison to produce him in the court. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimore Khan constituted a special police team that re-arrested the accused.