Promotion of football in Pakistan: Turkish ambassador assures Faisal of full support

LAHORE: Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassador of Pakistan’s brotherly country Turkey has met Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, Vice President of AFC and President of FIFA recognised PFF in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting held at the residence of Faisal, the matters of bilateral interest came under discussion with special focus on the development of football in Pakistan with the support of Turkey, “Turkey is our brotherly country which is very close to the heart of every Pakistani, Ihsan Mustafa, the Ambassador of Turkey has assured full support from Turkey for the development of football in Pakistan” Faisal has said. He said that Turkey is has a very mature professional structure of football based on which they have the honour to play FIFA World Cup twice, including one semi-finals appearance where they finished at third position,

“Turkey has extended full support to develop the game of football in Pakistan” “Turkey has well established professional structure of football which can be benefitted by Pakistan” Faisal added. Ihsan Mustafa said on this occasion that both brotherly countries can strengthen their ties through football, our football leagues are well established where we will support the inclusion of Pakistan’s talent.

Faisal further said that other areas where Turkey can potentially help us are the coaching and youth exchange programmes, “Turkey can help us in improving the coaching structure of Pakistan and youth exchange is another field”, “Turkey’s established clubs can also help Pakistan by establishing and promoting football academies in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting Faisal Saleh Hayat also presented a Pakistan football team shirt to Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yuidakul.