Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Moonlight climbing contest

Islamabad

Islamabad : Alpine Club of Pakistan organised first ever Moonlight Sport Climbing Competition at Sport Complex, Islamabad here on Tuesday.

Climbers from AJK, GB, Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event. Zaheer Ahmed received 1st position, Mushahid Shah received 2nd and Sajid Aslam was awarded 3rd position in open category whereas Murtaza Abbas, Hassan Faiz and Abu Hurraira stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in youth category. And Ayesha Niazi was awarded special prize.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was the chief guest on the occasion and he presented shields to the winners.

