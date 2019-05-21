Inter exams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Intermediate part-II annual examinations 2019 held simultaneously across nine examination boards of the province concluded here on Tuesday. Subsequently, Intermediate part-I annual examinations 2019 will start from Wednesday (today). As many as 174,000 candidates will appear in the said exam from the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE).
LAHORE: Intermediate part-II annual examinations 2019 held simultaneously across nine examination boards of the province concluded here on Tuesday. Subsequently, Intermediate part-I annual examinations 2019 will start from Wednesday (today). As many as 174,000 candidates will appear in the said exam from the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE).