Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Inter exams

Lahore

LAHORE: Intermediate part-II annual examinations 2019 held simultaneously across nine examination boards of the province concluded here on Tuesday. Subsequently, Intermediate part-I annual examinations 2019 will start from Wednesday (today). As many as 174,000 candidates will appear in the said exam from the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE).

