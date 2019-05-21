Ramazan in Gaza

It is heart-wrenching to see the news coming out of Gaza as Israel has restarted its onslaught against civilians. Gazans welcomed the holy month of Ramazan amid rocket attacks and searching the debris of destroyed buildings for their loved ones. The news of two infants being martyred along with their pregnant aunt is devastating. Images have been circulating on the internet showing the situation before and after Ramazan. Before Ramazan there were decorations and now there is devastation.

Ramazan is supposed to be a month of peace and Muslims should be able to enjoy the spirit of fasting and community feeling. Our Palestinian brothers and sisters continue to live in danger as the occupying Israeli regime continues its slaughter.

Touseef Sadaqat

Karachi