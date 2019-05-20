close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

New police law: Home secretary receives IGP’s letter

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi on Monday confirmed that he had received the letter written by the provincial police chief regarding the new police law. Talking to Geo News, the home secretary said that he cannot do anything on the issue now because the bill to revive the Police Order 2002 has already been passed by the provincial assembly.

