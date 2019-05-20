New police law: Home secretary receives IGP’s letter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi on Monday confirmed that he had received the letter written by the provincial police chief regarding the new police law. Talking to Geo News, the home secretary said that he cannot do anything on the issue now because the bill to revive the Police Order 2002 has already been passed by the provincial assembly.
