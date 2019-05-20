close
Tue May 21, 2019
Two suicide jackets seized

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have foiled a major terror activity in Karachi by confiscating two suicide jackets that were ready to go off. CTD officials also claimed to have arrested two facilitators of a banned militant outfit for their alleged involvement in transporting the suicide vests from Afghanistan to Karachi.

