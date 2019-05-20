Mardan police claim killing target killer

MARDAN: The police claimed to have killed an alleged target killer in an encounter in the limits of Saddar Police Station and recovered a weapon from his possession.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that the target killer, Alamgir, a resident of Bakri Banda, used to target people when they were working in fields after Iftar.He said the target killer had created panic in Bakri Banda and Chamtar area in the limits of Saddar Police Station for the last few days.

Recounting his crimes, the DPO claimed that Alamgir had killed Liaquat Ali, a resident of Bakri Banda, and shot injured Murad, Naveed and Shamsul Qamar. The official said that several reports had been received to Saddar Police Station in this connection. He said a police team headed by SP Operations Mushtaq Ahmed, ASP City Ali Bin Tariq was constituted. The police team, he said, with the help of local people traced the outlaw in the wheat fields, where an exchange of fire took place.As a result, the outlaw was killed and a 9mm pistol, five magazines and several rounds were recovered from him.