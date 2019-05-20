Three killed, two injured in clash over land dispute

Three people were killed and two others wounded during a clash between two groups in the vicinity of Gulshan-e-Maymar on Monday. According to police officials, the clash erupted between two groups over a land dispute on the Northern Bypass.

The police officials said three people were killed during the clash near Indus Town on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Five victims of the clash were taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced three of them dead and the other two were admitted with critical injuries.

The deceased persons were later identified as 37-year-old Muhammad Asif, son of Haji, 38-year-old Shah Agha, son of Astana Gul, and 40-year-old Daulat Khan, son of Muhammad Hashim. The injured were identified as Hakim, 44, son of Ragib, and Ibrahim.

Witnesses said the area turned into a battlefield when the two groups opened fire on each other over a land dispute. The firing lasted for at least one hour but the police failed to arrest any suspect.

Later, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including the police and the Rangers, reached the site and collected evidence. Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO Ishtiaq Ghauri said the incident occurred when the two groups – one led by Aslam Abro and another by Shahab – confronted each other. He added that all the deceased were from the group led by Shahab who were killed by the other group led by Abro.

The officer said the groups had a dispute over a land of at least three acres on the Northern Bypass. The suspects involved in the incident managed to escape after the firing and the police were looking for their arrests. The police were recording the statements of the witnesses, the SHO said.