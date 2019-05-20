close
Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

Empty claims?

Newspost

 
May 21, 2019

Honourable Minister Saeed Ghani had once said that he would resign before any houses were demolished in the anti-encroachment camping. Now that over 300 huts have been demolished in the KCR anti-encroachment campaign, has the minister submitted his resignation, or was that just another political slogan to fool the people?

Dr Raza Gardezi

Karachi

