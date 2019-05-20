Empty claims?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Honourable Minister Saeed Ghani had once said that he would resign before any houses were demolished in the anti-encroachment camping. Now that over 300 huts have been demolished in the KCR anti-encroachment campaign, has the minister submitted his resignation, or was that just another political slogan to fool the people?
Dr Raza Gardezi
Karachi
