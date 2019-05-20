Six teams to feature in Karachi Premier Football League

KARACHI: As many as six teams will feature in the Karachi Premier Football League which begins here in the next few days, organisers said.

The event is being organised by Football Club Karachi. There will be three matches everyday. The matches will be held on home and away basis. The league will continue for three months. During the league, advanced methods of data collection would be used for the first time in Pakistan, which would be used to make this event successful, the organisers said.

“Video footage of the best players would be sent to foreign scouts,” organising secretary Hamza Farooque said.Hamza the other day met Sindh sports minister Muhammad Bux Mahar to get his support.The minister appreciated Hamza’s efforts and promised support for the league.