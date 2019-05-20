Sparco Paints win tense battle with PAF

KARACHI: Sparco Paints registered a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in their league encounter of the Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium late Sunday evening.

It was a second win on the trot for Sparco Paints who had outsmarted Arham Cricket Club by three wickets in their previous outing. Faiq Butt played a key role in guiding his team to victory in a low-scoring battle with PAF.

Electing to bat, after winning the toss, PAF were bowled out for 113 in 19 overs. Muhammad Shahzad was the top-scorer with 25 off 20 balls, hitting one six and two fours, while Umair Masood struck a couple of boundaries in his 19 and Muhammad Irfan’s 15 included one six.

Medium-pacers Muhammad Zahid and Hasan Qadir, both returned identical figures of two for 17, and leg-spinner Hasnain Bukhari (2-16) bowled successfully for Sparco Paints.

PAF displayed a spirited performance with the ball, but a brilliant innings of 43 from Faiq turned the tide in favour of Sparco Paints, who reached the target in the 18th over with only two wickets in hand. Leg-spinner Muhammad Irfan (3-25) was the pick of the PAF bowlers while medium-pacer Raja Ismail (2-23) also claimed vital wickets.