Sparco Paints win tense battle with PAF

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sparco Paints registered a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in their league encounter of the Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium late Sunday evening.
It was a second win on the trot for Sparco Paints who had outsmarted Arham Cricket Club by three wickets in their previous outing. Faiq Butt played a key role in guiding his team to victory in a low-scoring battle with PAF.
Electing to bat, after winning the toss, PAF were bowled out for 113 in 19 overs. Muhammad Shahzad was the top-scorer with 25 off 20 balls, hitting one six and two fours, while Umair Masood struck a couple of boundaries in his 19 and Muhammad Irfan’s 15 included one six.
Medium-pacers Muhammad Zahid and Hasan Qadir, both returned identical figures of two for 17, and leg-spinner Hasnain Bukhari (2-16) bowled successfully for Sparco Paints.
PAF displayed a spirited performance with the ball, but a brilliant innings of 43 from Faiq turned the tide in favour of Sparco Paints, who reached the target in the 18th over with only two wickets in hand. Leg-spinner Muhammad Irfan (3-25) was the pick of the PAF bowlers while medium-pacer Raja Ismail (2-23) also claimed vital wickets.
KARACHI: Sparco Paints registered a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in their league encounter of the Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium late Sunday evening.
It was a second win on the trot for Sparco Paints who had outsmarted Arham Cricket Club by three wickets in their previous outing. Faiq Butt played a key role in guiding his team to victory in a low-scoring battle with PAF.
Electing to bat, after winning the toss, PAF were bowled out for 113 in 19 overs. Muhammad Shahzad was the top-scorer with 25 off 20 balls, hitting one six and two fours, while Umair Masood struck a couple of boundaries in his 19 and Muhammad Irfan’s 15 included one six.
Medium-pacers Muhammad Zahid and Hasan Qadir, both returned identical figures of two for 17, and leg-spinner Hasnain Bukhari (2-16) bowled successfully for Sparco Paints.
PAF displayed a spirited performance with the ball, but a brilliant innings of 43 from Faiq turned the tide in favour of Sparco Paints, who reached the target in the 18th over with only two wickets in hand. Leg-spinner Muhammad Irfan (3-25) was the pick of the PAF bowlers while medium-pacer Raja Ismail (2-23) also claimed vital wickets.