Overcharging on perishable items goes unabated

LAHORE: Almost half of the holy month of Ramazan has passed but the government has completely failed to control inflation on the essential kitchen items and fruits and vegetables as the rates of some basic vegetables again increased this week.

The government is busy in cosmetic arrangements which further created distortions in the open markets. Further, the government officials focused on the makeshift markets while in open markets the vendors are charging exorbitant rates by openly violating the official rate list. Across the City, official price list is not observed by vendors while the government is making false claim of controlling the price-hike. Only focus of the government officials is to visit once or twice a week the makeshift Ramazan bazaars for photo session. Later, these photos session spread all over the social media through official twitter accounts to satisfy the top bosses.

Unfortunately, the price list violations were also observed in these makeshift Ramazan bazaars where vendors got higher rates than the official price list issued by the authorities. This week official price of onion was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs47 to 80 per kg, and in open markets it sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. The price of potato was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of tomato was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

This week again, lemon was only sold at agricultural marketing stalls at Rs149 per kg while Ramazan bazaar and open market rates were increased by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs350 per kg and sold at Rs400 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 106 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, garlic hernaiy issued rate was Rs180 to 186 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 186 per kg, not sold, garlic Thai by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Cucumber farm white was fixed at Rs8 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, and black at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, while cucumber local fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg in the list, and Rs35 per kg in Ramazan bazaars price cards. Spinach was fixed at Rs13 to 15 kg, Rs20 issued in Ramazan bazaars, sold at Rs40 per kg. Zucchini long fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, not sold, Zucchini farm fixed at Rs15 to 17 per kg, also not available and local variety was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage was increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed Rs26 to 28 per kg, and in Ramazan bazaars price cards at Rs30 per kg issued. Green chili price was gained by Rs28 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Carrot was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 38, sold at Rs40 per kg in Ramazan bazaars and Rs60 per kg in open markets. Coriander was sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs90 to 96 per kg sold at Rs200 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 60 per kg, in Ramazan bazaars price cards were issued at Rs62 per kg, while in open markets sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs100 to 280 per kg, while for lower quality it was fixed at Rs140 per kg, while imported price was issues at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

The price of banana special category was gained by Rs9 per dozen, fixed at Rs143 to 149 per dozen, not available, A-category at Rs107 to 113 per dozen, while rate in Ramazan bazaars were issued at Rs140 per dozen, while B-category was fixed at Rs62 to 66 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 106 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Dates were gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 174 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Melon fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs15 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 40 per kg. Loquat was fixed at Rs115 to 121 per kg, B-category sold at Rs120 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs240 to 246 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs70 to 176 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg. Peach was fixed at Rs140 to 206 per kg, while lower quality was sold at Rs180 per kg.