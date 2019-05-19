Pesco staff asked to take precautionary measures

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan on Sunday directed the technical staff to adopt precautionary measures for avoiding electrocution.

Through a communiqué, he also directed the line staff to avoid work without permit to work and assurance of power shutdown. Poles on both the sides must be properly earthened for the safety of technical staff working on lines or poles, he said, adding that the use of safety belt, helmet and rubber gloves were essential during work.

He urged the customers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electric shocks for their own safety in rains so that precious human lives and property could be secured. These safety measures include properly "earthening" of electrical appliances, replacing or taping all worn-out wires, and avoiding touch with electrical appliances and cables with wet hands.

Meanwhile, the Pesco Khyber Circle arrested three suspects involved in power theft and removed dozens of direct hooks at College Town areas. The Pesco Khyber Circle Task Force teams raided various localities of College Town and inspected the area with technical staff. During checking, the team have removed dozens of direct hooks and arrested three persons by lodging an FIR against them.