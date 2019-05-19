Gathered in name of democracy: Country didn’t advance due to these people, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said some elements wanted to create uncertainty and the opposition leaders are putting their heads together in the name of democracy.

The premier said the country did not move forward due to these people. He said problems pertaining to the country’s economy could be resolved through concerted efforts of business community and the government. He said the business community should play its due role in achieving economic stability.

The premier was having exchange of views with a delegation of leading businessmen in Islamabad.

Imran Khan alleged that some elements were trying to create an environment of economic uncertainty in the country. The economic situation of the country, negotiations and staff level agreement with IMF, the current market situation and future course of action were discussed in detail during the meeting. The businessmen, representing all leading chambers of the country and different sectors of economy, presented various proposals to boost economic activities and consolidate the economy in the short and long terms. The meeting continued for around three hours.

The premier urged the business community to play its due role in achieving economic stability. The PM said the meeting with business community will be made a regular feature to seek their input and valuable suggestions.

Sources told The News that some businessmen expressed their concern about the negative developments in the economy of the country.

The premier gave assurances to the business community to follow up on two priority areas of boosting up exports and raising revenue mobilisation on monthly basis.

Advisers to PM Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, SAPM Naeemul Haq and some ministers were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said in a statement that it was a joke with democracy that a non-elected person is made the head of all parties conference and for the democratic movement. “The joint opposition had made a mockery of its self-proclaimed democratic credentials by appointing a man defeated in elections as the leader of its forthcoming APC. This is nothing more than a cruel joke on the nation -- a man rejected by the electorate is being politically resuscitated by the joint opposition. Is this their idea of ‘vote ko izzat do’?” she said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said political mimickers were pursuing personal agenda of protecting their business interests by enticing innocent people.

In tweets while referring to the huddle of opposition leaders at an Iftar-dinner, she claimed that now 220 million people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was safeguarding their and Pakistan’s interests, were free of these political mimickers.

Firdous believed that now masses would no more come into deception of political mimickers. She said the opposition leaders would just discuss a plan to settle their foreign assets and wealth besides giving protection to the chapter of ‘Omni Group.’

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed also chipped in to unleash criticism on the opposition parties, saying it was no more than a news that opposition leaders were getting their act together to protect their interests.

He charged that it was not for the first time, they had been always joining hands for the sake of their own interests.

Indirectly referring to Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he asserted that both were identical and had shared common agenda and both had always plundered Pakistan.

“Both looted national wealth and then shifted it abroad. Both parties’ leaders come here only to rule. Both parties are responsible for Pakistan’s problems,” he maintained.

Giving his reaction to the opposition parties’ event, former minister and senior PTI leader Dr Babar Awan tweeted that the niece of an absconding uncle was following his direction to be part of the Iftar-dinner.

“This is part of a bid to bring back the rope and dagger, her uncle has been talking about in the past,” he said, recalling Leader of Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s much-quoted statement of tearing apart belly of Asif Zardari to recover the looted money and drag him with a rope.