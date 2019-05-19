In the past

Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan often argues that the eight-month old PTI government should not be expected to restore an economy destroyed by Pakistani governments of the last 70 years.

I would like to draw her attention to the fact that till 1971 Pakistan’s economy was one of the most robust ones in the region and the US dollar used to trade at PKR 4.76 only. The Ayub era was known as the Golden Era of industrialisation and progress. However, as soon as ZAB took over the country, the decline started. The decay has not ceased ever since. So it would be more in the fitness of things for her to say that the eight-month old government should not be expected to clean up the mess created by previous governments

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi