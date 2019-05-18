Pakistan U19 tour of Lanka back on

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced a revised schedule of Pakistan U19 team’s tour to Sri Lanka, which will now comprise five 50-over matches against the hosts in Hambantota from May 26 to June 5, says a press release.

The tour was originally planned from May 6-20, comprising two four-day matches and three 50-over matches. However, the series was postponed on April 27 by Sri Lanka Cricket following the April 21 terror events in Colombo.

PCB Director (International Cricket) Zakir Khan said: “I am pleased to confirm the Pakistan U19 cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka is now back on track following the April 21 tragic events.

“Pakistan have themselves been a victim of terrorism. In the past decade, we have suffered massively, both financially and in terms of growing and developing cricket in our country, following international teams’ refusals to visit Pakistan.

“When the offer for a revised schedule came on the table, the PCB management team unanimously agreed they will not allow any cricket playing country to go through the same difficulties and challenges as Pakistan. In such difficult times, the cricket family needs to stand together and support their member.

“The decision to visit Sri Lanka is not only to show solidarity with them but to also practice what we preach.”

The Pakistan U19 squad has already been announced and the players have now been invited to attend a training camp at the National Cricket Academy from 19 May. Immediately after the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan U19 will travel to South Africa where they will play seven 50-over matches from June 19 to July 7.