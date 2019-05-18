PM to visit Saudi Arabia on 30th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia this month. Sources reveal that Imran Khan will represent Pakistan in the session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which will be held from 30-31 May.
Prime Minister Imran is also scheduled to meet with the Saudi officials during his visit to the kingdom.
