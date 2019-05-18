Opp gathering at Iftar dinner to protect own interests: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to PM on information and broadcasting Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan has criticized the opposition parties for deliberations on launching an anti-government movement after Eid, saying that opposition leaders are gathering at Iftar not for protecting any national interests but only to protect their own interests.

She was talking to the media after inaugurating a Railways shelter home here on Saturday. She said Takht-e-Lahore has always considered future of their own children and never thought of the children of this nation. She said opposition parties are gathering only for their children’s interests and would remain failed. She said Imran Khan came into power with the sole intention to break the status quo and if he accepts the old system, the opposition would start supporting him and there would be no problem in the country.

To a question, she said Imran Khan chose a difficult route only to bring fruits for the nation, adding that the IMF deal is a bitter pill but people would see its good results in the coming days. She said the government has not brought amnesty but a declaration bill which would bring revenue and taxes in the economy. She recalled that Pakistan is in the ‘grey list’ and is about to be put on the black list, which would make the country’s enemies happy, but the PTI improved the economy.

She said opposition parties put explosive mines in the country’s economy during their tenures by taking huge loans which were being paid off by the future generations.

She said Imran Khan has proved his love for the poor by building shelter homes, which is a big step to remove sense of deprivation among the poor. She urged the media to support government in its endeavors of holding accountable the economic terrorists who destroyed the country’s economy during their tenures.

She assured media workers that the government could not remain disinterested from their problems. She said former regimes distributed huge public funds for the sake of getting votes, and issued advertisements amounting to billons of rupees to media houses and its payments were being made by Imran Khan’s government at present.

She said the government would make advertisements conditional to journalists’ salaries according to the wage board award bill, adding that the interim wage board award would be announced very soon whereas the permanent wage board would be announced in the coming months.