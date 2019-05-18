CS asks DCs to address consumers’ complaints

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of wheat flour and sugar in Ramzan bazaars, besides addressing complaints of consumers on a priority basis.

He issued these directions to the DCs while chairing a video-link meeting here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for Ramzan bazaars, steps to price control, measures to eradicate dengue and polio and the ongoing wheat procurement. The chief secretary said that effective measures by the price control committees and administration had helped stabilize the prices of commodities. He said the officers concerned should work hard to make Ramzan bazaars beneficial for the people. The officers would be fully encouraged over good performance, he added.

He also issued instructions to the officers to continue crackdown on profiteers and hoarders. He directed the food secretary to achieve the target of wheat procurement at all costs. Talking about dengue and polio, he said there was a need to work with national spirit to eradicate them from the country once and for all. The CS asked the DCs to personally monitor the campaigns against dengue and polio. He also ordered the primary health secretary that after consultation with health experts, a comprehensive plan be devised to combat dengue and polio.