Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Abid, Wasim spin Qasmi Gymkhana to resounding win

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

KARACHI: Skipper Abid Qasmi and Wasim Ali spun Qasmi Gymkhana to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Momin Seeds in their Group B encounter of the Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Electing to bat, Momin Seeds were routed for 83 in 17.2 overs. Qasmi Gymkhana needed only 6.5 overs to complete one of the most comprehensive victories in the 34-year-old history of the competition.

The captain led by example as Abid Qasmi’s off-spin brought him impressive figures of three for 19 off four overs while fellow left-arm spinner Wasim Ali, who opened the bowling, captured three wickets for 25, also off four overs.

Arif Baloch with 22 off 29 balls emerged as the top-scorer for Momin Seeds whose batsmen could only hit three boundaries in their entire innings.

Qasmi Gymkhana also established complete supremacy when they came out to bat in pursuit of a low total. Opener Zakir Malik whacked four sixes and nine fours in his whirlwind, unbeaten knock of 65 which came from only 24 balls. He was adjudged the Man of the Match ahead of bowling heroes Abid Qasmi and Wasim Ali.

