close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Gang of motorbike lifters busted in Kohat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

KOHAT: The police on Friday busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and recovered 13 motorbikes them.

District Superintendent Police (DSP) City Alam Zeb Khan told media persons that the police raided a hideout and arrested one Mohammad Bilal, a resident of Chashma Jat road in Hangu, along with a stolen motorbike. He said that on the information of the accused, the police apprehended Hazrat Bilal and Muhammad Adil, residents Ganjano Killay in Hangu, and recovered 12 stolen bikes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan