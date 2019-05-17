Imran does not know how to work: Shahbaz

LONDON: Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said no one ever has taken dictation like the present one from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking exclusively to the Geo News, he rejected reports of not returning to Pakistan and said, "A few of my medical reports are left. I hope to return to Pakistan before the budget session."

Criticising the prime minister, the PML-N leader said he [Imran Khan] does not know how to work. "It is unfortunate that Imran Khan speaks lies so brazenly. There has never been a more untrue prime minister in the history of Pakistan than Imran Khan."

Shahbaz said propaganda has been done against Pakistan on the foreign soil to destroy the economy of the country. "First they were against amnesty and now they themselves have introduced it.

Then they had claimed they will not go to IMF and now people from the very same organisation have been given important positions. Nobody has ever taken dictation like this from the IMF. This is Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan."

The PML-N leader said: "The economy is in a terrible condition.

So much so that not only are overseas Pakistanis not willing to bring money into the country, local businessmen are also not willing to invest in the country. By devaluing the rupee, the country is in Rs 500 billion debt."