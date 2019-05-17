Saima Builders claim 11-run win in Dr M A Shah Trophy

KARACHI: Fine all-round performance by Tahir Khan and superb batting by Misbah-ul-Haq, a former Pakistan captain, guided Saima Builders to 11-run victory over Karbala Heroes in their encounter of the 24th Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 held under floodlights here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium late on Thursday evening.

Put into bat, Saima Builders managed to post a competitive total of 162 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Ikhlaq played a fluent knock of 48 Runs, coming from 37 balls which included a couple of sixes and four fours.

Misbah-ul-Haq, one of the most successful captains in Pakistan’s history, showed his class, while accumulating an aggressive unbeaten 43 off 29 balls containing three sixes and as many fours.

Tahir Khan joined the act by hitting one six and fours in his 16-ball 24, while Raees Ahmed contributed 22 with the help of three boundaries. Imran Nazir, a flamboyant Pakistan opener, missed out however as he was dismissed after scoring just one run.

Medium-pacer Wasim Qureshi (2-21) and off-spinner Usman Maya (2-36) were the successful bowlers for Karbala Heroes. Opener Sami-ur-Rahman provided a sensational start to Karbala Heroes as he clobbered half a dozen sixes and two fours in his explosive 17-ball 48. Asad Afridi kept the scoreboard ticking over as he made 39 off 36 balls clearing the ropes four times and reaching it once.

The off-spin of Tahir Khan (3-14), adjudged Man of the Match, troubled Karbala Heroes batsmen and they finished with 151 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs. Wasim Qureshi top scored 22 with the aid of three boundaries. Medium-pacer Shujaat Azeem (3-24) also bowled effectively.