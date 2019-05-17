NA body annoyed with PCB’s response

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has expressed annoyance at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) response to its queries about the working of the Board of Governors.

Agha Hasan Baloch, chairman of the committee, said on Friday the reply furnished by the PCB to a recent letter addressed to Board Chairman Ehsan Mani regarding BoG meeting held in Quetta was unsatisfactory and incomplete. “Tell your chairman that we are not satisfied with your answers. What we want is accurate and relevant answers,” he added.

Baloch said a meeting would be arranged in Lahore in the second week of July to get update on all cricket matters, including the BoG meeting held in Quetta, and the PCB’s decisions following that meeting.

“We were expecting PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and dual nationality holder Wasim Khan here in the meeting. Both should have been here. They must ensure their attendance in the meeting in Lahore in July. We also want update on the BoG member case that is pending in court,” Baloch said to Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of PCB. PCB COO said that Nauman Butt, one of the members of the BoG, was not suspended but barred from participating in meetings due to his outburst in media.

“Talking to media without approval of the authorities is against the signed agreement. Nauman Butt is facing disciplinary action,” he added. NA committee members were also furious on chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s unnecessary trips with the national team. “Once he has selected the team he should leave everything to the tour selection committee. Why is he touring with the team? Does he want good TA/DA and tours?” MNA Iqbal Mohammad Ali said. He was also critical of Wasim Khan’s hiring who also holds British nationality. “Is there no Pakistani, residing here, capable of this job,” he said.