Pension increase

The government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan is presently in the process of preparing its first formal budget. Despite the prevalent severe economic crisis and the concerted efforts being made at the appropriate level to overcome the economic crisis and set things right at the earliest possible, it is being stated officially that efforts will be made to provide as much relief to the people as possible in the prevailing critical financial situation.

At the time of announcement of the federal budget, the serving as well as retired employees of the federal government and autonomous corporations are given a sort of ad-hoc relief equally. None of the federal governments have ever bothered to give pensioners more than the serving employees as they are entirely dependent on the pension they get unlike the serving public servants who get salary, privileges and perks and official residences or house rent allowance. This is to request the prime minister that pensions of retired government employees should at least be increased by 20 to 25 percent to enable the poor pensioners to cope with increasing cost of living to some extent.

Muhammad Murtaza Zeeshan

Lahore