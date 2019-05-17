Ramazan expenses

As Ramazan started, the prices of goods in Pakistan went sky high. According to a report, some non-Muslims countries have discounts for Muslims in Ramazan, but a Muslim country like Pakistan has never thought about its public.

Seventy percent of Pakistan’s population lives under the poverty line, so how they can they afford to buy goods for their fasts. It is my humble request to PM Imran Khan to have some sort of compromise for the public.

Erum Tamkeen

Kech