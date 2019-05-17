tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Driving a car with an ‘Applied For’ plate in place of the number plate is illegal. The question is: how does one get a car registered and obtain a number plate without driving the new car to the Excise & Taxation Department?
In this age of technology, I hope experts of the Excise & Taxation Department will be able to develop a procedure whereby no car leaves the showroom without a number plate.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
