Sat May 18, 2019
Applied for

Newspost

 
May 18, 2019

Driving a car with an ‘Applied For’ plate in place of the number plate is illegal. The question is: how does one get a car registered and obtain a number plate without driving the new car to the Excise & Taxation Department?

In this age of technology, I hope experts of the Excise & Taxation Department will be able to develop a procedure whereby no car leaves the showroom without a number plate.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

