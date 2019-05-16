Kohat police say three POs arrested

KOHAT: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons in an action carried out against the criminals here on Thursday, official sources said.

They said on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Wahid Mahmood, the police launched crackdown and search operation.

Taking action on the basis of the intelligence report, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Shakar Darra, Sabir Hussain Baloch, raided the hideouts of criminals and arrested a proclaimed offender Waheedur Rahman. They also recovered a Kalashnikov and a large number of cartridges.

In another action, the police party headed by SHO Ghumbat Police Station Inspector Mohammad Ali, and SP Cantt Mohammad Nabeel Khokhar raided on a house and arrested outlaw Mohammad Jehanzeb. The accused killed his wife and maternal uncle in the name of honour.Moreover, the police SHO Jangalkhel Police Station and arrested a criminal Hazratullah along with ammunition.The accused was wanted to police in murder, looting, extortion and other cases.