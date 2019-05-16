50,000 litres of counterfeit cold drinks discarded in KP

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority discarded over 50,000 litres of counterfeit cold drinks in two different crackdowns here on Thursday.

The raids were carried out in Nowshera and Acheni area of Peshawar. “More than 14 food and cold drinks production units have been sealed in Ramazan so far,” said Khalid Khan Khattak, Director Operations and captain of the night squad. He said under the directives of Director General Food Authority, Riaz Mahsud, night squad of the authority raided a cottage industry situated in Acheni where counterfeit cold drinks were seized. The official maintained that the information on fake cold drinks was shared on the Emergency Response Unit. The teams responded under his supervision and seized more than 30,000 litres of produced fake drinks of various brands. “More than 20,000 litres of counterfeit drinks were also discarded from containers as production was going on at the time of the raid. Cottage industry is the major source of adulteration and misbranding while in KP it’s hard to raid a home without authentic information, night squad captain disclosed.