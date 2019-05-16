Serena CEO hosts iftar dinner

Islamabad: Parliamentarians, ambassadors, bureaucrats, members of the armed forces, heads of international agencies, and corporate executives attended a grand iftar-cum-dinner at Serena Hotels in large numbers.

The event hosted by CEO of Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani and his wife Wiqar Boolani at the hostel's Sheesh Mahal banquet hall appeared to be a testament of Arabian night, with Ramazan decorations, glittered with moonlit light surrounded with white drapes and Bedouin tents in the foyer area of the hotel.

There was a wide variety of cuisine for the guests to choose from, with live food corner showcasing food from each restaurant of the hotel.

A diverse healthy corner was catered for guests who were conscious of their health. The Pakistani sweets corner attracted a large number of guests.

The management of the hotel was busy tending to the guests and ensuring a smooth flow to the event while the hosts stayed at the entrance of the hall to welcome each guest personally.

The guests enjoyed the iftar-cum-dinner in a serene environment with the traditional live music while the evening reflected anecdotes of Serena’s legacy of immaculate service and feasts that were not only gastronomical but also visual.