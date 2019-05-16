PMA condemns torture of doctor in Peshawar hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association is very much concerned about the unfortunate incidence took place in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar in which the provincial health minister and his guards allegedly thrashed assistant professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PMA Centre Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA condemns this brutality. It is very shameful that the health minister himself tortured a doctor on the premises of the hospital and hence promoted violence against healthcare providers. This is totally not acceptable. The minister is supposed to be responsible to provide security to the doctors of KPK.

PMA is always against the suspension of medical facilities at hospitals but now the poor patients are suffering in the month of Ramazan because of the closure of the hospital services by the protesting doctors. The government is responsible for the whole tragic situation. It is responsibility of the chief minister to negotiate with the doctors and meet their demands to calm the situation immediately.

PMA demands the prime minister initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter and affected doctor should be provided justice.

Reception: Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that guidance of seniors has great significance in professional field and no one can improve status without working on the footprints of the experts.

He expressed these views while talking in a reception hosted in his honour by the ex-Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Waqar Nabi Bajwa where ex-Principals of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Anjum Habib Vohra and Prof Mahmood Shaukat were present while Dr Umer Farooq Baloch, Dr Ziaullah Cheema and medical superintendents of different hospitals and administrative doctors attended the event.

Talking on this occasion, Dr Khalid Mahmood said the Punjab government had taken a big initiative by establishing a prestigious institution in the shape of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where not only from the Punjab but people from all parts of Pakistan come here to get treatment for neuro diseases. He said that due to autonomous status of this institution now modern techniques are being used to provide latest treatment to the patients. Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed hope that in the coming days this Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences would brighten the name of Pakistan in the region. He expressed thanks for hosting reception in his honour by Dr Waqar Nabi Bajwa and presented vote of thanks for him.

fare dodgers: Pakistan Railways, Lahore division, imposed fine on 74 on fare dodgers traveling in two trains on Thursday. Pakistan Railways officials raided the Shah Hussain Express which runs between Karachi and Lahore and Ghuari Express which runs between Lahore and Faisalabad, and caught 74 passengers traveling without tickets and recovered over Rs 14,000 fines from them.