Acting VC takes office, vows to run KU in most efficient manner

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Thursday assumed office as acting vice chancellor of Karachi University and vowed to run the varsity in an efficient manner. He has been appointed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular vice chancellor through a search committee.

A good number of faculty members and non-teaching staff warmly welcomed Professor Iraqi at the new administration building and later greeted him in his office. Talking to the visitors, the acting VC urged all stakeholders to work together for the betterment of the university.

The deans, heads of various departments and institutes and centres, representatives of the Karachi University Teachers Society, the Officers Employees Welfare Association and others met Professor Iraqi.

“We have to make Karachi University the best varsity of the region and it cannot be done without support and endeavors of all stakeholders. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff all must come forward and work for the betterment of the KU. Otherwise, it will be difficult to achieve the goal of making it the best institution of higher education,” he added.

Prof Iraqi said he believed in transparency and his doors would remain open for everyone and there would be no secrecy while developing or implementing any policy. “I believe that we can excel as a team. I will appreciate that everyone should play a constructive role for the betterment of the university.”

He advised them to belief in themselves and work as a team so that fruitful results could be produced. Prof Iraqi vowed to seek support from everyone at the varsity for making a positive change.

He assured them that he would leave no stone unturned to resolve the issues being faced by the university and he was quite hopeful that he would be able to run the varsity in the most efficient manner with the help of all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Arshad Azmi of the Department of Zoology has been given additional charge of the Controller of Examinations, while Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad of the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management has been given additional charge of the registrar.