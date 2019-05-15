close
Thu May 16, 2019
SA
Shakeel Anjum
May 16, 2019

Rawalpindi top police hierarchy transferred

National

RAWALPINDI: In a major reshuffling in Rawalpindi Region, the regional police officer (RPO) and city police officer (CPO), have been transferred with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Punjab government on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi RPO, Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir (BS-20) and CPO Rawalpindi, Abbas Ehsan have been removed from their offices.

Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail (BS-20) has replaced DIG Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir as RPO and Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana been appointed as CPO, Rawalpindi, replacing Abbas Ehsan. Capt (R) Faisal was serving as DIG Research and Development in Central Police Office (CPO), Lahore.

Such reshufflings, in other regions and divisions, are also expected during the month of May, the Home Ministry sources said. DIG Ahmad Jahangir has been posted as DIG Elite Force, Punjab, against the vacant post and DIG Abbas Ehsan will take his new charge as Commandant Police College, Sihala, said the notification.

RPO Shaikhupura, Abdul Qadir Qayyum (BS-20), has been transferred and posted as DIG Research and Development, Lahore, said in the same notification. While DIG Sohail Habib Tajik (BS-20), who was in charge of VVIP Security and Special Branch Punjab, has been appointed as RPO Shaikhupura.

The transfers and postings from SSP to the DSP will be notified after Eidul-Fitr.

In another notification, former ADC (G), Capt (R) Shuaib has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Rawalpindi.

