Fake accounts scam: Private contractor from interior Sindh comes under NAB probe

ISLAMABAD: Role of a private contractor from interior Sindh has given a new turn to the fake accounts investigation after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) found evidences of over Rs300 million allegedly going into accounts of some key accused.

Harish Ji, CEO of Harish and Company, admitted before investigators that he has been paying 24 percent kickbacks on all the contracts awarded by the Sindh government to his company, according to an investigator associated with NAB's combined investigation team. Harish Ji in his statement revealed names of around half a dozen accused who were paid Rs32 million as bribe in Thatta in three different contracts, added the investigator. Then Rs7.5 million were transferred by one of the key persons to Nadeem Bhutto, an alleged front man of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari. The NAB investigation further revealed that investigation was held u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against Zardari and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding illegal award of contract by the government of Sindh special initiative department to u/s 'Harish & Company and others. This is the reason NAB has summoned Zardari for Thursday, revealed the NAB official.

The NAB documents revealed that an investigation under Section (u/s) 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 is being conducted against Zardari on his alleged role in corrupt practices in extending of loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estates Private Ltd. Inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against him and others allegedly involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding misappropriation of cane growers subsidy for the period 2014/15. Another inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding faking vehicles from 'Tosha Khana' by Zardari and payment of import duty/taxes from fake bank accounts, revealed the documents available with The News. The document further revealed that an inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 was held against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding mega award of contracts by various departments of government of Sindh. An inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against him and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding taking Rs1.22 billion kickbacks in JV OpaI-225 by Zardari Group was also held.

There was an investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against Zardari and others involved in fake bank accounts scam vide case FIR No 4/2018 dated 06.07.2018 register at AA SBP circle, Karachi, revealed the documents. Investigation u/s 18 (c) Of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending of loan and Its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estates Private Limited and others, revealed the document.

Farooq H Naek, top counsel for Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said they have submitted their response before NAB team. They are fighting their case on legal grounds and all allegations levelled against his clients were baseless and have no legal standing. "Finally, we would win these cases as they all are allegation. It is political victimisation," Naek told The News.

Among other inquiries pertaining to fake accounts case there is an inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against Zardari and others regarding purchase of vehicles and payment of import duties through fake bank accounts, revealed the document. Inquiry u/s 18 (c) Of NAO, 1999 And u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against many accused involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding illegal subsidy to new Captive Power Plants operating in Sindh region, document continued to reveal. Inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding misappropriation of cane growers subsidy for the period 2014-15 and inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding misappropriation of Sindh tractor subsidy scheme was also held. Other inquiries include inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding extending illegal favours to M/s Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company & Sindh transmission and dispatch Company (STDC); inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices through overvaluation of power projects for securing loan and their misappropriation by M/s Dadu Energy Pvt Ltd, M/s Omni Power Pvt Ltd, M/s Orient Energy System Pvt Ltd and others; inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding illegal creation and expansion of Summit Bank and inquiry u/s 18 (c) of NAO 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding selling of Thatta Sugar Mill at throw away price.