Pak hockey will improve under Bajwa: Khokhar

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar sees the bright future of the game under new secretary Asif Bajwa. Talking to media here, he said that he has confidence in Bajwa, who he believes will bring improvement in the game. He said that he wanted to bring all the Olympians at one platform but he was unsuccessful in his endeavour because everyone he approached he wanted a position and none of them was inclined to serve the sport. He further said that he will try to lessen the financial burden on the federation and seek help from marketing, sponsors and provinces. He also showed his intent of organisning the hockey league this year which would be beneficial for the players in the long run.