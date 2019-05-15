COMSATS University cries for funds

Islamabad: The COMSATS University Islamabad has complained about the funds' shortage and said the unavailability of the adequate money has stunted its growth.

"Ours has turned out to be the No 1 university of Pakistan in nearly all international rankings. We've surpassed all research and publication records of the country. However, a severe resource constraint has stunted our growth," CUI rector Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology during a meeting on the university's campus here.

The meeting chaired by MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi reviewed the working and performance of the CUI.

The committee asked the rector to apprise it of the achievements of CUI, challenges, and way forward.

After highlighting the funds' shortage, the rector said the CUI had planned to open campuses in Balochistan and Sindh but it struggled to acquire land and lacked financial resources.

The rector stressed the need for enhancing the Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for underdeveloped areas. Committee members praised the progress of the university and assured support for extending the university’s outreach to Sindh and Balochistan as well as the public service initiatives of the university including its Adopt a Tree and Just say No to plastics campaigns.

MNA Aftab Hussain Siddique promised the financial support of the government to the CUI.

MNA Usman Khan Tarakai said the university leadership had been instrumental in bringing phenomenal progress in the institution.

He lauded the role of Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar in trying to make the institution self-reliant.

MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique called for making former ministers part of the NA committees in order to benefit from their experience and following up on the decisions of the previous standing committees.

The committee members also called upon the Higher Education Commission to strengthen the Virtual Campus and hybrid learning initiatives of CUI by bringing in relevant legislation.

They further suggested that CUI Dual Degree Program was international recognition of the educational standard of Pakistani universities and needed to be revived.

The committee particularly appreciated the knowledge commercialization and entrepreneurial initiatives of CUI. MNA Sajid Mehdi while deliberating highlighted the need for providing opportunities to young scientists, returning with advanced degrees from abroad.

Dr. Samina Matloob highlighted the need for remote campuses in far-flung areas in order to raise women literacy in the country.

The committee also deliberated on other agenda items and concluded the meeting upon a visit to various campus facilities and tour of the Junaid Zaidi Library.