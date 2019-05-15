Multan police training school upgraded to college

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz has said to improve level of police training and realising the requirements of police training in southern districts, Police Training School Multan has been upgraded to Police Training College Multan and the seat of principal has also been upgraded.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the IGP while presiding a session at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. The IG while approving the summary sent by Addl IG Training directed for handing over management control of Police School of information and analysis from Special Branch to Training Branch Punjab. He said trainee officials should be conducted special courses regarding public dealing in police stations and time management so that environment of trust between police and the public could be maintained. In the session, Addl IG Training briefed the IG about progress of training branch and the challenges faced by it. The IG told the officers that without moral training of officials, results from Police Force like force of developed countries could not be achieved, therefore, it was the need of time that trainee officials should be given training of ethics along with physical and training courses. The IG said that investigation officers should be trained that they should ensure entry of all points in case file according to the checklist before submission of challans in courts so that provision of justice could be ensured at any cost.

Police-public liaison: Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir has emphasised the need for greater cooperation between police and public for effective crime control. Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians from Lahore, the CCPO pledged that after decrease in crime rate in the City further improvement in performance would be achieved. The delegation was comprised of two Punjab Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal and Dr Murad Raas and other members of National and Punjab Assemblies. DIG Operations, security, investigation wings and other senior police officers were present.