Sarfraz takes consolation from batting display

BRISTOL, United Kingdom: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed took away positives from his side’s batting display despite suffering a six-wicket defeat on Tuesday at the hands of England in the third One-day International (ODI).

“The way we put runs on the board, I was very confident,” Sarfraz said. “As a captain, 360 is not an easy target to chase. But there are some positives. Both our openers and Asif Ali played very well. It’s a good sign for us,” he added.

Jonny Bairstow’s commanding hundred was the centrepiece of World Cup hosts England’s win. Bairstow’s 128 in a score of 359 for four — England’s second highest winning total batting second in an ODI — helped put the home side 2-0 up with two to play in a five-match series.

Test captain Joe Root made 43 as Pakistan became increasingly ragged in the field, England winning with 31 balls — or more than five overs — to spare. Moeen Ali was 46 not out, with Morgan unbeaten on 17.

Imam-ul-Haq’s excellent career-best 151 saw Pakistan to 358 for nine. But Bairstow and opening partner Jason Roy, who made 76 after Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped an easy chance to catch him at mid-off on 21, shared a blistering stand of 159 inside 18 overs.

Bairstow and Roy took advantage of a good pitch, short boundaries, fast outfield and an inexperienced Pakistan attack — Mohammad Amir was again ruled out with chicken pox — to repeatedly send the ball soaring over the ropes.

Sarfraz lamented his bowlers’ inability to take early wickets. “The bowling wasn’t quite up to the mark,” he said. The two teams will meet in the fourth ODI at Nottingham on Friday (today).

England won toss

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq b Curran 151

Fakhar Zaman c Root b Woakes 2

Babar Azam b Woakes 15

Haris Sohail run out 41

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c sub (Jordan) b Plunkett 27

Asif Ali c Roy b Woakes 52

Imad Wasim c and b Woakes 22

Faheem Ashraf lbw b Curran 13

Hasan Ali not out 18

Shaheen Shah Afridi c and b Willey 7

Junaid Khan not out 0

Extras (lb1, w9) 10

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 358

Fall: 1-7, 2-27, 3-95, 4-162, 5-287, 6-310, 7-322, 8-335, 9-348

Bowling: Woakes 10-0-67-4; Willey 10-0-86-1; Ali 6-0-32-0; Plunkett 9-0-55-1; Curran 10-0-74-2; Stokes 4-0-34-0; Denly 1-0-9-0

England

J Roy c Asif b Faheem 76

†J Bairstow b Junaid 128

J Root c Babar b Imad 43

B Stokes run out 37

M Ali not out 46

*E Morgan not out 17

Extras (lb3, nb1, w8) 12

Total (4 wickets, 44.5 overs) 359

Did not bat: J Denly, C Woakes, D Willey, T Curran, L Plunkett

Fall: 1-159, 2-234, 3-278, 4-324

Bowling: Junaid 8-0-57-1; Afridi 10-0-83-0; Hasan 8-0-55-0; Imad 7-0-58-1; Faheem 9-0-75-1; Sohail 2-0-19-0; Asif 0.5-0-9-0

Result: England won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow (England)

Series: England lead 5-match series 2-0

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia), Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)