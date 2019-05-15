No difference between old and new amnesty schemes: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said the PPP would initiate movement against the government after Eidul Fitr.

Talking to media outside the IHC, Zardari said the current and past amnesty schemes are the same and there is no big difference between them. He said people who have black money will convert it into white. He suggested the government to make people rich first and then impose taxes. Zardari said the PPP will start a movement against the government after Eid. He said the government was aware of the PPP’s plans and this is why cases are being constituted against its leaders.

Earlier, Zardari along with his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the IHC which extended pre-arrest bail for Zardari and Faryal Talpur in several corruption cases.