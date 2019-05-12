SHO Shahdara among 14 cops booked

LAHORE: Police registered a case against 14 police officials including Shahdara SHO Maqsood Gujjar. The FIR was registered under sections 155 and 342. The accused SHO tortured PTI worker Zahid and a factory owner and kept them in illegal confinement at Shahdara Police Station. The SHO also registered a fake case against two persons to hide his crime.